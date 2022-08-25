Left Menu

Soccer-Everton's Alli moves to Besiktas on season-long loan

Alli joined Everton in January from Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to revive his career but the 26-year-old made only 13 league appearances for the Merseyside club under Frank Lampard, failing to score or provide an assist. Alli has 37 caps for England and played in the 2018 World Cup but has not represented his country since 2019.

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has moved to Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Alli joined Everton in January from Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to revive his career but the 26-year-old made only 13 league appearances for the Merseyside club under Frank Lampard, failing to score or provide an assist.

Alli has 37 caps for England and played in the 2018 World Cup but has not represented his country since 2019. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2015-16 and 2016-17 but in recent years failed to find the spark that brought him 51 goals and 34 assists in the Premier League.

