Motor racing-Latifi has a good chance of staying, says Williams boss

Canadian Nicholas Latifi has a good chance of staying at Williams next season if he continues to improve, team principal Jost Capito said on Friday amid swirling speculation about Formula One driver moves. Williams have already confirmed Thai driver Alex Albon for 2023 and were close to a deal with Alpine reserve Oscar Piastri until Fernando Alonso announced he was leaving the Renault-owned team.

Alpine now want Piastri to replace Alonso but the Australian has rejected the offer and appears set instead for McLaren, who are splitting with Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the season. "It was interesting to watch this mess from the outside," Capito told Sky Sports television at the Belgian Grand Prix. "We have no involvement in that.

"We have our two drivers, we announced Alex so I think we handle our drivers very well. With Nicky, he improved a lot in recent races. He is willing to continue with us and we would be willing to continue with him. "He has now another three European races where he can prove that he gets better with the car, gets more confidence with the car... If he shows his performance then there is a good chance of him being with us next year."

Latifi, 27, is the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point this season. Capito said Williams also had 21-year-old American Logan Sargeant doing well in Formula Two and with a good chance of qualifying for the super-licence needed to move up.

"I think we are sorted with drivers and we have good options," he added. Asked if that meant Ricciardo was not on the radar, Capito said Williams would not take any decision until after Monza next month at the earliest.

Capito said Britain's Jamie Chadwick, who competes in the all-female W Series and is heading for a third title in three seasons, remained in the Williams driver academy with a training programme. "She has to prove in F3 and F2 that she deserves a place in Formula One. If she is willing to do that then she will have our support," he said.

