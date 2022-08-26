Left Menu

Cricket-England declare with 264 lead after Stokes and Foakes tons

After lunch Stokes brought up his half-century by hitting Simon Harmer over mid-on onto the England dressing room balcony but he kept his aggression in check for most of his innings. Stokes accelerated to his 12th test ton, reaching the landmark in 158 balls, before he found the leading edge off Kagiso Rabada and was caught by Dean Elgar at cover.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:37 IST
Centuries from England skipper Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes gave the hosts a commanding first innings lead of 264 after they declared at 415 for nine against South Africa on the second day of the second test on Friday. South Africa, who lead the three test series 1-0, will now face a tricky nine overs against Jimmy Anderson and the England attack before the close of play at Old Trafford.

Stokes and Foakes put on a 173 run partnership for the sixth wicket after South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove England's overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session. Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje's perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne. That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa's first innings total. But Stokes and Foakes then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review. After lunch Stokes brought up his half-century by hitting Simon Harmer over mid-on onto the England dressing room balcony but he kept his aggression in check for most of his innings.

Stokes accelerated to his 12th test ton, reaching the landmark in 158 balls, before he found the leading edge off Kagiso Rabada and was caught by Dean Elgar at cover. There were cameos from Stuart Broad (21), Ollie Robinson (17) and Jack Leach (11) but Foakes ended unbeaten on 113 after his second career test century and his first on home soil.

