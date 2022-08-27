Left Menu

Afghanistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 105

Brief Scores Sri Lanka 105 all out in 19.4 overs Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38 Fazalhaq Farooqi 311.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:29 IST
Afghanistan bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 after opting to bowl in a Group B Asia Cup match here on Saturday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31. Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11).

