Afghanistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 105

Afghanistan bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 after opting to bowl in a Group B Asia Cup match here on Saturday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31. Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)