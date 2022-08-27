Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Fernandes on target as Manchester United sink Southampton

Manchester United posted back-to-back wins and ended a run of bad form away from home with a 1-0 victory at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a second-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. United's second win on the bounce halted a seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season and provisionally lifted them to sixth place in the table after four games.

Motor racing-F1 is not seeing the real Ricciardo, says Horner

Formula One is not seeing the real Daniel Ricciardo and the Australian needs to find a drive for next season that helps him rediscover his mojo, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Saturday. Ricciardo is set to leave McLaren at the end of the season, after the team terminated his contract one year early, and is assessing his options.

Motor racing-Perez fastest in final practice for Belgian GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was fastest in final practice before qualifying for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday. The Mexican, among the favourites for pole position, edged out team mate Max Verstappen, who is facing a grid drop from power unit and gearbox-related penalties, with a one minute 45.047 second lap.

Motor racing-Alpine confident for Piastri contract hearing on Monday

Renault-owned Alpine expressed confidence in their case ahead of a meeting on Monday of Formula One's Contract Recognition Board to decide which team Australian Oscar Piastri should race for next season. Team boss Otmar Szafnauer told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday that Alpine's contract with their 21-year-old reserve was solid.

Motor racing-Sainz puts Ferrari on pole after drop for Verstappen

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from pole position after penalties reshuffled the grid and sent Red Bull's pace-setting championship leader Max Verstappen down to 15th place. The Dutchman, one of seven drivers carrying engine and gearbox-related grid drops, set a fastest time of one minute 43.665 seconds to beat Spaniard Sainz by a comfortable 0.632 seconds.

Tennis-Ahead of U.S. Open defence, Raducanu highlights depth of women's field

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu feels her run to the 2021 Flushing Meadows final along with Canadian Leylah Fernandez made a statement on behalf of the next generation and underlined the depth of women's tennis. Born a couple of months apart in 2002, teenagers Raducanu and Fernandez rose from obscurity last year at Flushing Meadows to contest the first grand slam final between unseeded players.

Tennis-Nadal, Medvedev lament Djokovic's absence at U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the U.S. Open, adding that the absence of a player of the Serbian's calibre was an important miss for the hardcourt Grand Slam. Djokovic, who won Wimbledon to take his major singles titles to 21, has opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said on Thursday he could not fly to New York for the year's final Grand Slam.

MLB roundup: Bryce Harper returns, drives in 2 in Phils' win

Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first game since June 25 and helped lead the host Philadelphia Phillies past the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 on Friday. Harper, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, had been sidelined due to a broken left thumb. He finished 1-for-4 as the Phillies' designated hitter.

Australia enlists NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform

Former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will help Australia's new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday said, standing alongside NBA Hall of famer. Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

Soccer-Liverpool equal Premier League record with 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth

Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

