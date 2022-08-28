Left Menu

Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women's Open lead

Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the US Senior Womens Open.Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, is fighting a sore right Achilles.I had a bit of acupuncture on the old calf this morning, Davies said.

PTI | Kettering | Updated: 28-08-2022 09:26 IST
Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women’s Open lead
Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the US Senior Women's Open.

Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, is fighting a sore right Achilles.

''I had a bit of acupuncture on the old calf this morning,'' Davies said. ''Although it’s still painful walking, it took the pain off the swing so I could get through it again.'' The long-hitter eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

''I got stronger coming in,'' Davies said. ''My ball-striking even got better the last few holes. It will be a bit nerve-racking tomorrow, obviously, because I’ve not been in this position probably since I won it.” Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, had a 75.

''I didn’t plummet like a stone in water, which is good, but it felt like it,” Alfredsson said. “You know, it is the U.S. Open, and you know mistakes are going to come.” Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was a stroke back with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley. Sorenstam shot 73, McGill 71 and Lindley 75.

''Talk about a mixed bag,” Sorenstam said. “I felt very jittery. I felt very uncomfortable. I couldn’t really find anything. I felt like I had 10 cups of coffee, and I haven’t had coffee all week.”

