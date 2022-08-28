Left Menu

Cycling-Pidcock unable to claim golden hat-trick at MTB words

Tom Pidcock's hopes of adding the world mountain bike championships gold to his Olympic and European titles ended in frustration as he crashed in Les Gets, France on Sunday. Pauline Ferrand Prevot delighted the home crowd by winning the women's title.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 23:03 IST
Cycling-Pidcock unable to claim golden hat-trick at MTB words
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tom Pidcock's hopes of adding the world mountain bike championships gold to his Olympic and European titles ended in frustration as he crashed in Les Gets, France on Sunday. The Briton, who rides on the road for INEOS Grenadiers, finished fourth in the cross-country race after tangling with a tree and needing a wheel change on the penultimate lap.

Pidcock had moved through the field to lead on lap three. The 23-year-old from Leeds produced a masterclass to win gold in Tokyo last year and last week became the first Briton to win the European title in the event.

Swiss veteran Nino Schurter won the title for a 10th time with Spain's David Valero Serrano second. Pauline Ferrand Prevot delighted the home crowd by winning the women's title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022