Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka hail Indian cricket team's win over Pak in Asia Cup opener

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket teams performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.What a thriller of a match

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 00:12 IST
Rahul, Priyanka hail Indian cricket team's win over Pak in Asia Cup opener
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team's performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.

Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.

''What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country – with a feeling of great joy & pride,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind.'' PTI ASK VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022