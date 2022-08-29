Rahul, Priyanka hail Indian cricket team's win over Pak in Asia Cup opener
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket teams performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.What a thriller of a match
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team's performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.
Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.
''What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country – with a feeling of great joy & pride,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, ''Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind.'' PTI ASK VN VN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Afghanistan welcomes India's steps to upgrade diplomatic representation in Kabul
India@75: Mahatma Gandhi temple in Telangana sees an increase in number of 'devotees'
Jyotiraditya Scindia to lead 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gwalior
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches India's first saline water LED lamps
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62, media reports