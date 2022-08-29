Durand Cup 2022: TRAU notch 2-1 win over Army Red

Local side Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC notched up their first win of the 131st Durand Cup, with a come from behind 2-1 result over Army Red Football Team (ARFT) in their Group C clash at Imphal's Khuman Lampak stadium. The Army Team looked the better in the first half and went into the break with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a Liton Shil strike, but goals from Boirangdao Bodo and L Milan in the final nine minutes of regulation time, completed a fine comeback performance by TRAU in the second half.

The result makes it tougher for both teams however to make it through to the knockouts. The Army Red team looked the better side in the first half, creating better and more chances at goal.

The first good chance came to TRAU when Khanngam got the ball at the edge of the 6-yard box but lack of proper control saw him miss a brilliant opportunity to take the lead. In the 20th minute, it was the Reds' chance to miss going ahead as Deepak Singh, who had a great game on the right flank, delivered a quality cross but Shubham Rana's header was just off target. Four minutes later, Khongsai missed from close as the Reds pressed on.

They finally broke through in the 35th minute of the game, thanks to fantastic individual enterprise shown by their lone striker Liton Shil. He was played on about 30 yards out from goal by Deepak from the right flank. Thereafter he beat his marker for pace, to burst inside the box and take a first-time right-footer on the run. Jedidi Haokip in the TRAU goal brought off a save, but Liton was at hand again to pounce on the rebound and slot it into the back of the goal. It was his second of the tournament.

Army Red finished the half with the lead as well as the larger share of possession. In the second-half, TRAU continued to attack with pace but was lacking in creativity in the final third. The Army Red team seemed to be wanting to defend the one-goal advantage and were not creating as much as they were in the first. TRAU's tireless running however, finally got them the purchase they were looking for as late as the 81st minute of the game.

Kamardeep's attempted clearance from deep inside the Reds defence, struck a TRAU attacker and rebounded inside the box kindly for the forever trying Boirangdao Bodo. The home-side forward drove inside with a good first touch and powered a shot in between the legs of Army keeper Bhabindra Thakuri, who had not much to do till then in the game. The lead came the homeside's way in the 89th when a cross by Roshan Singh from the right flank saw a very casual and perhaps tired clearance from the Reds defence. It only found a waiting L Milan who was brought in just six minutes ago and he made no mistake to find the back of the net.

There was not much time for the Reds to come back and the local crowd was ecstatic with their favourite side's first win of the tournament. TRAU FC will be the first back on the pitch on September 1, 2022, against Chennayin FC in their final Group game while Army Red does the same against Hyderabad FC on September 3, 2022. All Group C games are being played at Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium.Mumbai City FC play Rajasthan United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in a Group B clash, which will be followed by Odhisa FC going up against Sudeva Delhi FC at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athleti Stadium.

All 47 games of the 131st IndianOil Durand Cup are being telecast LIVE on Sports18 1 SD & HD and Sports18 Khel as well as live-streamed on the Over the Top (OTT) platform VOOT! (ANI)

