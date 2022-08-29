Left Menu

Legends League Cricket: SKYEXCH.NET to be title sponsor for the league

Legends League Cricket announced SKYEXCH.NET as their title sponsor for the second edition of the League. SKYEXCH.NET is a one-stop online sports news hub that aims to give in-depth coverage of the league.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:45 IST
Legends League Cricket: SKYEXCH.NET to be title sponsor for the league
LLC picture (Credit: Twitter@llct20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legends League Cricket has found its title sponsor for its second edition of the tournament which is slated to start from September 17 to October 08. Legends League Cricket announced SKYEXCH.NET as their title sponsor for the second edition of the League. SKYEXCH.NET is a one-stop online sports news hub that aims to give in-depth coverage of the league.

Commenting on the announcement of the Title Sponsorship, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "We welcome SKYEXCH.NET and I am confident that together we will be able to bring forth quality cricketing coverage for the fans. Our objective will be to ensure cricket fans get an enthralling account of the games and enjoy every bit of the action that takes place. We wish to have a long-lasting relationship, where we can help each other meet our objectives." While the website covers all Cricket leagues and other sports, Legends League Cricket is slated to start on

September 16 with an exclusive benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants aiming to extend the same set of excitement around Legends League Cricket too. "Cricket is one of the most loving sports in India. We have been looking for properties where we can get the right kind of visibility and the last season was wonderful from a viewership standpoint. We hope to catch the right eyeballs for our brand too. We thank Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd and wish them the best of luck for this season," said, SKYEXCH.NET's Managing Director Ian Michael Viner.

The league is played in India for the first time and will be a 16-match affair hosted in five different cities. The league will see legends of the game playing the tournament. The curtain-raiser will be played on September 16 between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence. Former captain Sourav Ganguly will lead Indian Maharajas while world cup-winning former captain Eoin Morgan will lead the World Giants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022