Left Menu

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:21 IST
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's top pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will undergo treatment of his knee injury in London and he is expected to regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting mid-October, the PCB said on Monday.

Shaheen has departed for London where he will undergo rehabilitation of his injury which he sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.

The knee injury ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in Netherlands as well as the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Shaheen requires uninterrupted and dedicated care of a knee specialist and London has some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world. “In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there,” Soomro said.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.” Shaheen will, however, remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022