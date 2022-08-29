Sports News Roundup: Cardinals flex power late, knock off Braves; F1's CRB meets over Piastri future dispute and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Cardinals flex power late, knock off Braves

Tyler O'Neill hit the tiebreaking three-run homer to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-3 Sunday. Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar hit solo homers for the Cardinals, who erased a 3-2 eighth-inning deficit to win for the 12th time in their last 15 games.

Soccer-Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts, threats from organised gang

France midfielder Paul Pogba has said he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter. Pogba, who rejoined Italian Serie A club Juventus in July following his departure from English Premier League Manchester United, released a statement on Sunday after his brother Mathias Pogba posted a video online.

Motor racing-F1's CRB meets over Piastri future dispute

The Formula One contract dispute surrounding Australian racer Oscar Piastri was heard by the governing FIA's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) on Monday but the body may not offer an immediate ruling clarifying the 21-year-old's future. Piastri, reserve driver for French manufacturer Alpine, was announced by the Enstone-based team this month as replacement for Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso.But Piastri, understood to have signed a contract with McLaren, said he won't be racing for the team that has supported his junior career and, until Alonso's departure, was set to give him his Formula One debut with Williams next season.McLaren have created a vacancy for next season by ending Daniel Ricciardo's contract one year early. With both teams staking their claims to the highly-rated youngster, the CRB will decide which is valid.But set up to swiftly settle contract disputes, the body could take up to three days, the maximum time granted, to issue its verdict. Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix he was confident of the merits of the team's claims. "I don't know when they'll rule," Szafnauer said. "It will be soon thereafter, and then, once we have all the information in front of us, we'll start looking at who will fill the open seat."Alpine, fourth in the overall standings, could have a number of drivers in the frame should they need to replace Piastri. Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who was confirmed for 2023 by Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri this year, has emerged as a candidate for the Alpine drive, according to Motorsport.com.The team's current driver Esteban Ocon, meanwhile, said at the Belgian Grand Prix that he has told management to consider his friend and current Haas driver Mick Schumacher for the seat.Ricciardo, a free agent next year, could also return to the Enstone-based team, then racing as Renault, whom he left for McLaren in 2021 after two seasons. They could also get a sizeable payout, with Szafnauer not ruling out taking the matter to the high court to recover the investment the team has made in Piastri's career.If the CRB rules in Alpine's favour the team could allow a rival team to buy him out. Equally, they could force the Australian, who continues to perform his simulator duties back at the team's base in England, to race for them.Jenson Button had agreed a deal to leave BAR for Williams in 2005 but the former claimed it had a contract with the Briton. The dispute went to the CRB who ruled BAR's contract with Button was valid and he won the world championship with them in 2009 when they raced as Brawn GP. McLaren have kept the focus squarely on Ricciardo's departure."I don't want to touch on any names or scenarios because it just creates headlines…," Seidl told reporters."Regarding the future, that's something we will put our attention to from next week onwards."

NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0

Chris Streveler threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 22 seconds left, to lift the host New York Jets to a 31-27 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Streveler hit wide receiver Denzel Mims, who recently requested a trade, in stride for a 29-yard touchdown in the front-right corner of the end zone to tie the game at 24. The Giants responded with a field goal drive engineered by quarterback Davis Webb, who played most of the game after Tyrod Taylor was injured in the first quarter.

Soccer-Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at his home in Barcelona

Armed robbers broke into the home of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang early on Monday morning, police said, and physically assaulted the player and his wife as they forced them to open a safe to steal jewellery, according to media reports. Spanish newspaper El Pais said both the player and his wife Alysha Behague suffered minor injuries. Aubameyang, 33, has not confirmed any details of the robbery.

Soccer-Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

England midfielder Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Monday. Barkley, 28, left his boyhood side Everton and joined Chelsea in 2018 before making 100 appearances for the London team in all competitions and scoring 12 goals.

Rugby: Wallabies steer clear of flopping debate after White draws criticism

Wallabies players refused to weigh into controversy swirling around team mate Nic White on Monday after furious South African media accused the scrumhalf of milking a yellow card in the Rugby Championship test over the weekend. With South Africa on the offensive late in the first half at Adelaide Oval, White was slapped in the face by Faf de Klerk at the back of a five-metre scrum and slumped to his knees.

Basketball-'They made us proud'- Crisis-hit Lebanon qualify for World Cup

Crisis-hit Lebanon qualified for the Basketball World Cup on Monday for the fourth time in their history after beating India 95-63 in Bengaluru. A rare moment of hope and unity in a country mired in fractious sectarian politics and a three-year economic meltdown was achieved despite little government support for the national team, known as The Cedars.

Baseball: Rare Mickey Mantle card sells for record $12.6 million

A Mickey Mantle baseball card in mint condition sold for $12.6 million on Sunday, becoming the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia to be sold at an auction. The rare Mantle card, sold by Heritage Auctions, surpassed a record of $9.3 million set in May for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona, when he scored the contentious 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup.

Soccer-Chelsea could sign players before deadline, says Tuchel

Chelsea will look to bring in new recruits before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1 but will make do with the existing squad if they have to, manager Thomas Tuchel said. Speaking ahead of Tuesday's trip to Southampton, Tuchel said he was fully focused on their opponents as they look to make it three victories from five games after beating Leicester City 2-1 last time out.

