Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC thump Rajasthan United FC 5-1

Mumbai City FC displayed a five-star performance as they put past five against Rajasthan United FC and consolidated their position at the top in their Group B fixture at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Five goals from five different goalscorers in Greg Stewart (10'), Lallianzuala Chhangte (18'), Mehtab Singh (36'), Ahmed Jahouh (63') (P), Vikram Singh (90+2') from the Islanders and a consolation goal from substitute Gyamar Nikum (66') resulted in Des Buckingham's men putting up yet another winning performance, as they remain unbeaten in three games and are through to the quarterfinals in their maiden Durand Cup campaign.

The Islanders started getting on the front foot from the get-go with their high-intensity pressing and found their first big chance in the first five minutes of the game as Jorge Diaz missed a sitter from a Bipin Singh cross through an Ahmed Jahouh indirect free-kick. Minutes later, the Argentine made up for his missed chance through a line-breaking pass to Greg Stewart, who converted from inside the box from a 1v1 situation to give his side the lead.

A sloppy hold on the ball by Rajasthan United FC led to Mumbai City FC gaining more ground over them as Des Buckingham's men kept punishing their errors. The chances kept coming for the Islanders and Lallianzuala Chhangte added a second within no time after cutting in from the left and curling a strike that deflected the Rajasthan United FC defender and got past the keeper.

In the 35th minute, the Islanders' magnificent performance was rewarded with the third goal after Mehtab Singh, who was left unmarked converted from a Greg Stewart corner, with the Scot finding the defender in style, coming right out of a training ground routine. It was a subdued first half for Pushpendur Kundu's men as Mumbai City FC were in the commanding position throughout the first 45 minutes.

Rajasthan United FC had minimal chances in the second half but they couldn't make it count with the Islanders' defence standing strong. Ahmed Jahouh added a fourth to the goalscoring sheet with a powerful strike from the penalty spot after Vikram Singh was brought down inside the box in the 63rd minute.

No sooner than five minutes into the game, Gyamar Nikum burst onto the scene and pulled one back for his side from the bench. In what was his first involvement of the match, Nikum got in between two MCFC defenders inside the box and pulled one into the far post, beating custodian Lachenpa to reduce their deficit to three goals. Things took an ugly turn in the 76th minute when a free-kick from Martin led keeper Phurba Lachenpa to have a mid-air collision with a Rajasthan United FC player, with the latter subsequently being substituted for Mohammad Nawaz.

Vikram Partap Singh added the fifth and the final goal of the game in additional time after making a beautiful run in behind the defenders and slotting it past the keeper with clean composure. The former Hero ISL champions face East Bengal in their final group stage match on Saturday while Rajasthan United FC battles it out with Indian Navy FT two days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)