Asia Cup 2022: Top spells from Mujeeb, Rashid help Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7

Top-class bowling spells by pacer Mujeeb ur Rahman and spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 127/7 despite a fighting knock by Mosaddek Hossain in their Asia Cup 2022 Group B tie in Sharjah on Tuesday. It was a great day on the field for Afghan bowlers as they restricted their opponent to 53/5 with some superb bowling. Fighting knocks from Mosaddek Hossain (48*) Mahmudullah (25) helped Bangladesh attain a respectable score. Rashid Khan (3/22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) were just too good for Bangladesh.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh was off to a shaky start. They lost their opener Mohammad Naim for just 6 runs off eight balls after spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman delivered brilliant carrom that pitched on length, just outside off stump and went through the gap between bat and pad to hit the leg stump. The score at this point was 7/1. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was next up on the crease. Opener Anamul Haque's stay did not last long either as Rahman trapped him leg before wicket to take his second wicket of the match, sending him back to the hut for 5. Bangladesh was at this point, 13/2.

Hasan, playing his 100th T20I match, started off really well, smashing Naveen-ul-Haq for two straight fours in the fifth over. However, in the next over, Rahman intervened once again and cleared the veteran's stumps when he was going for a blind swing. Hasan was out for 11 off 9 balls. Bangladesh was in deep trouble at 24/3. At the end of six overs in powerplay, Bangladesh was at 28/3, with Mushfiqur Rahim (1*) and Afif Hossain (2*) at the crease.

Miseries just would not end for Bangladesh as it was the spin of Rashid Khan that took the fourth scalp. Mushfiqur Rahim was trapped leg before wicket by Rashid for just one of four. Bangladesh was 28/4. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain were the pair that had to rebuild the innings for Bangladesh after such a collapse first seven overs.

After ten overs, Bangladesh was at 50/4, with Mahmudullah (11*) and Afif Hossain (12*) unbeaten at the crease. The stand between the duo could last only 25 runs as Afif Hossain was trapped by Rashid for 12 off 15 balls. At this point, Bangladesh was 53/5.

Mosaddek Hossain joined Mahmudullah next. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking with a cautious approach. At the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh was at 87/5, with both batters at 24* each.

The 36-run resistance shown by Mosaddek and Mahmudullah ended within 31 balls after Mahmudullah was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at deep midwicket while attempting a slog sweep. The batter was out for 25 off 27 balls and Rashid Khan got his third wicket of the match. Mahedi Hasan joined Mossadek and continued Bangladesh' inning from the other end. Their 38-run stand ended when Mahedi was run out for just 14.

Bangladesh ended their innings at 127/7 in their 20 overs. Mosaddek made a fighting 48* off 31 balls and helped his side cross the 100-run mark. Afghanistan need 128 runs to win and qualify for the Super Four stage. (ANI)