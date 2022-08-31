Athletics-American Richardson beats Thompson-Herah by a whisker in Luzerne 100m
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson edged Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by one-hundredth of a second to win the women's 100 metres in Luzerne on Tuesday. On a wet track and with a strong head wind, Richardson sprinted to victory with a time of 11.29 seconds -- ahead of Thompson-Herah (11.30) and American Celera Barnes (11.40).
It was Richardson's first race since the American Outdoor Championships in Eugene in June. She had failed to qualify for July's World Athletics Championships in both the 100m and 200m. Thompson-Herah, on the other hand, has been busy having competed at the world championships, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League meetings in the past two months.
The Jamaican had been looking to bounce back after she missed out on a podium at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne last week after she was disqualified for a false start. She had previously won in Eugene and Rabat.
