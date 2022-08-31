Left Menu

Virat Kohli favourite player, brought major changes to Indian cricket, says Hong Kong captain

On the eve of their first clash in the Aisa Cup against India, the Hong Kong skipper was weary of the mistakes that cost them the match by a narrow margin of 20 runs, in a close encounter against the number one ranked T-20 team last time around.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:14 IST
Virat Kohli favourite player, brought major changes to Indian cricket, says Hong Kong captain
Hong Kong Team (Credit:ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

By Vipul Kashyap Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan does not want to repeat the mistakes they made the last time they faced India in their Asia Cup tie in 2018, which eventually cost them the game.

On the eve of their first clash in the Asia Cup against India, the Hong Kong skipper was weary of the mistakes that cost them the match by a narrow margin of 20 runs, in a close encounter against the number one ranked T-20 team last time around. While speaking to ANI in an interview, the skipper said, "Obviously the last Asia Cup, the format was different, it was played in ODI format. The way we played last time was exceptional but we made mistakes. So if we are in the same situation again, we would like to correct ourselves and win the match."

The 30-year-old was looking forward to the game against India since they are the top-ranked side in T20Is and will pose a significant challenge for the team, but the team is pumped to face the Men in Blue and rise to the occasion and repeat the performance of their previous encounter. Mentioning the excitement of playing India, he said, "India is one of the best cricket playing nations and there is a buzz in the team to face them. The boys are pumped to replicate the last time's performance."

Expressing his admiration for Virat Kohli, Khan said, "Virat Kohli is my favourite player. The changes he brought to the Indian team are incredible. I follow him closely and he is the best out there." Hong Kong will be clashing with India in its first Asia Cup match on Wednesday. They qualified for the tournament by winning the qualifying tournament, remaining unbeaten, which also had UAE, Singapore, and Kuwait.

A crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya earlier helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022