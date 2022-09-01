Left Menu

Soccer-Rampant Haaland bags hat-trick as City hit Forest for six

Forest were unable to contain an excellent City who made it 4-0 shortly after the break with a fine Joao Cancelo drive from the edge of the box. Julian Alvarez added two more for City, both powerful strikes, as Pep Guardiola's side made it four wins out of five games with 19 goals scored.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 01-09-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 01:58 IST
Erling Haaland continued the blistering start to his Manchester City career by scoring a hat-trick inside 38 minutes as the Premier League champions smashed promoted Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday. Haaland has scored nine goals in five league games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund and has back-to-back hat-tricks after netting three in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

The Norwegian put City ahead in the 12th minute, latching on to a cross from Phil Foden and hooking it past Forest keeper Dean Henderson. Henderson's poor clearance then allowed City to attack with a swift exchange of passes and Foden again provided the assist to Haaland who slotted home from close range.

Haaland completed his treble, leaping to power in a far-post header after defender John Stones had nodded a corner back across the face of goal. Forest were unable to contain an excellent City who made it 4-0 shortly after the break with a fine Joao Cancelo drive from the edge of the box.

Julian Alvarez added two more for City, both powerful strikes, as Pep Guardiola's side made it four wins out of five games with 19 goals scored.

