Left Menu

Soccer-New-look Bayern crush Viktoria Cologne 5-0 in German Cup

French teenager Mathys Tel, who also arrived this season, confirmed his status as one of the most exciting prospects in European football when he rifled in a fine solo effort on the stroke of halftime. Sadio Mane, another new signing, made it 3-0 in the 53rd following a quick break to put the game to bed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 02:12 IST
Soccer-New-look Bayern crush Viktoria Cologne 5-0 in German Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A much-changed Bayern Munich team eased past third tier Viktoria Cologne 5-0 on Wednesday to move into the German Cup second round. Coach Julian Nagelsmann made seven changes to the team that drew against Borussia Moenchengladbach at the weekend with an eye on their Champions League game at Inter Milan next week.

His team needed time to settle in and new signing Ryan Gravenberch slotted in for a deserved lead in the 35th minute despite a gutsy performance by the hosts. French teenager Mathys Tel, who also arrived this season, confirmed his status as one of the most exciting prospects in European football when he rifled in a fine solo effort on the stroke of halftime.

Sadio Mane, another new signing, made it 3-0 in the 53rd following a quick break to put the game to bed. Tel should have scored again when he was sent through with only the Viktoria keeper to beat but Ben Voll stood his ground to deny the 17-year-old.

Substitute Jamal Musiala did better four minutes later, slotting in from close range before fellow substitute Leon Goretzka, on his comeback from injury, completed the rout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022