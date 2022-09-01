Left Menu

Tennis-Williams sisters get prime time spot in U.S. Open doubles return

It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time. Older sister Venus should arrive well-rested after making a quiet exit from the singles draw on Tuesday but Serena may be more weary after a second-round match on Wednesday in what could be her final tournament.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 02:38 IST
Tennis-Williams sisters get prime time spot in U.S. Open doubles return
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday's evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the U.S. Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.

Older sister Venus should arrive well-rested after making a quiet exit from the singles draw on Tuesday but Serena may be more weary after a second-round match on Wednesday in what could be her final tournament. Another intriguing doubles showdown will close out the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium as Australian close friends Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios play France's Hugo Gaston and Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Kyrgios, who beat his "Special K" counterpart in the singles opening round, will be hoping he and Kokkinakis can collect another Grand Slam crown after winning the Australian Open title this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022