Soccer-Sadiq earns Real Sociedad a point against Atletico Madrid

Substitute Umar Sadiq earned Real Sociedad a point at home against Atletico Madrid in a 1-1 draw on Saturday in a LaLiga match in which the video referee assistant played a key role.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 00:13 IST
Substitute Umar Sadiq earned Real Sociedad a point at home against Atletico Madrid in a 1-1 draw on Saturday in a LaLiga match in which the video referee assistant played a key role. Alvaro Morata scored from a rebound in the fifth minute of the first half but had a second goal ruled out following a lengthy VAR review, due to a handball by Joao Felix in the build-up.

Sadiq, who was making his debut at La Real after signing from Almeria on Thursday, thumped home a close-range header in the 55th minute. Atletico's staff and players complained that the ball took a deflection from the Nigerian striker's hand before going in, but referee Cesar Grado confirmed the goal without checking the VAR footage.

Atletico and Real Sociedad sit sixth and eight in LaLiga standings on seven points, level with Barcelona, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Celta, and two points behind second-placed Betis and five from leaders Real Madrid.

