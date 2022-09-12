Soccer-Juve denied late winner in 2-2 draw with Salernitana

Leonardo Bonucci scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Juventus fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Salernitana but Massimiliano Allegri's side were denied a late winner by VAR in a chaotic end to their Serie A clash on Sunday. Juventus, who recorded their fourth draw in six Serie A games this season, thought they had snatched all three points when substitute Arkadiusz Milik headed home in injury time but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review for offside.

Milik was then sent off for a second yellow card along with team mate Juan Cuadrado and Salernitana's Federico Fazio who were involved in a confrontation. The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when Pasquale Mazzocchi's cross from the edge of the six-yard box found midfielder Antonio Candreva who converted with his body from close range.

Striker Krzysztof Piatek made it 2-0 to Salernitana with a coolly-taken spot-kick just before halftime, sending keeper Mattia Perin the wrong way after the visitors were awarded a penalty when Gleison Bremer blocked Piatek's strike with his hand. Juventus sprung to life when Bremer scored in the 51st minute with a fantastic header and the home side then dominated possession and pressed high up the field and were awarded a penalty for a foul by Tonny Vilhena on defender Alex Sandro.

Bonucci failed to beat goalkeeper Luigi Sepe with his effort from the spot but fired home on the rebound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)