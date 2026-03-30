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Plane Intercepted Near Mar-a-Lago: A Presidential Close Call

A civilian plane violated a no-fly zone near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. NORAD safely escorted it out of the area after deploying flares to alert the pilot. Similar incidents have occurred since Trump's return to power, all resolved without threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 02:41 IST
Plane Intercepted Near Mar-a-Lago: A Presidential Close Call
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A civilian aircraft breached a no-fly zone near President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. EDT as temporary flight restrictions were in place due to President Trump's presence in the area.

DURING THE INTERCEPTION, NORAD fighter jets utilized flares to gain the pilot's attention, which might have been noticeable from the ground. NORAD clarified that the flares posed no threat to civilians. Such no-fly zone infractions have been reported frequently since Trump's return to the presidency, yet none have posed any direct threat.

Authorities resolved the situation swiftly, reinforcing security measures surrounding presidential movements. This interception highlights ongoing vigilance in safeguarding sensitive airspaces from unintentional or unauthorized intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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