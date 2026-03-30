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Iran threatens to attack homes of US and Israeli 'commanders and political officials' in the region, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 02:42 IST
Iran threatens to attack homes of US and Israeli 'commanders and political officials' in the region, reports AP.

Iran threatens to attack homes of US and Israeli 'commanders and political officials' in the region, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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