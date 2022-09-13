Left Menu

Simona Halep undergoes nose surgery, out of action for few weeks

The Romanian said she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems, making it difficult to breathe mostly at night.

Former world number one Simona Halep on Monday announced that she would need to rest for a few weeks after undergoing nose surgery. The Romanian said she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems, making it difficult to breathe mostly at night.

The former world number one took to Twitter and wrote: "The only way to solve the problem was to undergo surgery." The 30-year-old also said that the surgeon took "this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention."

"Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity," she said, posting a picture from what looked like a hospital bed with her nose bandaged. "See you soon on the tennis court," she added.

Earlier, Simona Halep crashed out of the last Grand Slam of the year (US Open). Playing in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Daria Snigur brought her best game to the court, winning the match in a thrilling three-set encounter 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. Halep had not faced the Ukrainian in her career before, and her first meeting with Daria ended with Halep at the receiving end. (ANI)

