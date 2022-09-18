Left Menu

Ellen van Dijk defends time trial title at cycling worlds

Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third womens time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday.Taking advantage of a technical course the Dutch star maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australias Grace Brown by 12.79 seconds to defend the time trial gold she won last year.

PTI | Wollongong | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:07 IST
Ellen van Dijk defends time trial title at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday.

Taking advantage of a technical course the Dutch star maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia's Grace Brown by 12.79 seconds to defend the time trial gold she won last year. Swiss rival Marlen Reusser took bronze.

Local favorite Brown was one of the early starters and set a blistering time around the 34.2 kilometers (21.3 miles) course at the scenic coastal town centre of Wollongong, south of Sydney.

No other in the 45-strong field could get close to Brown's time of 44 minutes 41.33 seconds until the final pair of van Dijk and Reusser, who claimed silver at last year's world championships in Belgium, both clocked faster at the first time check.

Reusser then faded to finish more than 41 seconds off Brown's time, but van Dijk powered on to claim her third gold medal in a time of 44:28.60. "It was the perfect course for me. (But) I never thought I would win today, actually," said the 35-year-old who won her first gold in 2013. "I had no idea how I was riding... I paced my effort really well.

"It was nice to see Reusser a little bit ahead of me near the end, so I knew it wasn't a bad day for sure. But I was so surprised at the finish." Olympic time trial champion and two-time world champion Annemiek van Vleuten finished seventh, more than 90 seconds behind compatriot van Dijk. Later Sunday, Vuelta a Espana winner Remco Evenepoel from Belgium, Italian two-time defending world champion Filippo Ganna and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia headline the men's event.

Other major races are the mixed relay time trial on Wednesday and the women's road race next Saturday before the men's race on the closing day Sunday, with local star and Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley racing the clock to recover from COVID-19 to take his place in the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022