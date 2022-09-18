Left Menu

Smith leads as Lahiri lies way behind in 21st place in Liv event in Chicago

Smith, winner of the Open Championship this year, is now 10-under with rounds of 66-68 and two ahead of Johnson 63-73.With all players starting at the same time from different holes, it does get tough to follow the leaders.

PTI | Sugargrove | Updated: 18-09-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 23:45 IST
Smith leads as Lahiri lies way behind in 21st place in Liv event in Chicago

India's Anirban Lahiri shot four birdies against three bogeys in his 71 to be placed tied 21st with a one-under for 36 holes after two rounds at the Liv Invitational golf tournament here. Cameron Smith shot a four-under 68 in somewhat difficult scoring conditions at Rich Harvest Farms to take a two-shot lead over Boston winner Dustin Johnson on the individual leader board. Smith, winner of the Open Championship this year, is now 10-under with rounds of 66-68 and two ahead of Johnson (63-73).

With all players starting at the same time from different holes, it does get tough to follow the leaders. But when the round ended Smith was ahead at 10-under while playing alongside Johnson and Matt Wolff. Lahiri, who started from the 12th hole and ended on 11th, is nine shots behind the leader, Smith.

Though Smith leads individual standings, his all-Australian Punch GC side is one shot behind Johnson's 4 Aces GC in the team event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months and more

Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Bra...

 Global
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022