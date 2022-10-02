Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's home run race cooled on familiar turf Friday as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Bronx Bombers 2-1 and a sold-out New York crowd left without the history-making moment they craved. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch by Zack Britton, who left the game shortly thereafter with arm fatigue.

Motor racing-Hamilton let off for jewellery ban breach

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was let off by stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix for driving while wearing his nose stud after the Briton explained taking it out had caused his nose piercing to become infected. The Mercedes driver was summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying at the Marina Bay track on Saturday for an alleged breach of rules banning drivers from wearing jewellery or piercings while racing.

Baseball-Ohtani signs one-year, $30-million deal with Angels to avoid arbitration

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year, $30-million contract with Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani as part of an agreement that avoids arbitration, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday. The contract given to Ohtani, who was named the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2021 after an awe-inspiring season in which he excelled as both a hitter and pitcher, is the largest given to an arbitration-eligible player.

Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday after a furious Max Verstappen was forced to abandon his fastest lap for fear of running out of fuel. The Monegasque lapped the five-km Marina Bay track under the floodlights in one minute 49.412 seconds but was set to be usurped by his Red Bull rival.

Olympics-Russia slams idea of making athletes condemn war in order to compete

Russia accused the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday of violating Olympic principles by suggesting that its athletes might be allowed to return to competition provided they did not support the invasion of Ukraine. Responding to the idea from IOC President Thomas Bach, one sports federation chief said Olympic participation should not require athletes to become traitors.

MLB roundup: Mariners clinch first playoff bid since 2001

Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Raleigh pulled a 3-2 slider from A's reliever Domingo Acevedo (3-4) deep down the right field line and off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe on the second deck, sparking a raucous celebration.

Soccer-Arsenal beat Spurs to stay top, Liverpool held by Brighton

Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday but Liverpool's problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Motor racing-Radio rage for Verstappen in Singapore GP qualifying

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. "Why? Why?," screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was told to pit instead of going for pole position at a race he needs to win if he is to secure a second championship with five rounds to spare.

NFL-Doctor who evaluated Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa for concussion fired - report

An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a recent game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, which cited a National Football League (NFL) source, said the neurotrauma consultant made "several mistakes" while evaluating Tagovailoa, who seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game.

Basketball-USA clinch record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title

Defending champions USA beat China 83-61 to win a record-extending 11th Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Saturday, while Australia's Lauren Jackson brought the curtain down on her glittering career with a bronze medal. A'ja Wilson, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, led tournament favourites Team USA with 19 points and was named MVP of the tournament.

