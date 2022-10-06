CSA announces men's international fixtures for 2022-23 home season

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the men's international fixtures for the 2022-23 home season on Thursday, with South Africa set to host England, West Indies and Netherlands. Temba Bavuma's white-ball outfit will get their summer underway with a three-match One-Day International series (CWCSL 2023 ODIs) against England. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the first two ODIs on January 27 and January 29, with international cricket making its return to The Kimberley Oval in Kimberley on February 1.

The Proteas will then welcome the West Indies for a multi-format tour. The two-match Test Series will commence at SuperSport Park from February 28- March 4 followed by the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from March 8-12. This series will be the final round of matches in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for Dean Elgar's team, who are currently second on the table. The three-match ODI Series will begin at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London (March 16 and March 18) before the series wraps up JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom (March 21).

The three T20Is against the West Indies at SuperSport Park (March 25 and March 26) and Wanderers Stadium (March 28) complete this tour. The international summer will be concluded with two remaining CWCSL ODIs against the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on March 31 and the highly anticipated Pink Day ODI at Wanderers Stadium on April 2. These two matches are carried over from the three-match series originally scheduled in December 2021 but were curtailed due to the outbreak of Omicron.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki commented in a statement by the board: "South Africa is fast becoming the home-soul for international cricket. We are a proud cricketing nation, with an abundance of talent, grit, and temperament for the game." "CSA is thrilled to be hosting England, West Indies and the Netherlands, all worthy opponents, in what is billed to be an exciting summer of international cricket."

"This is principally good news to our fans who have been starved of the blend of cricket on offer at stadiums since 2020 pandemic. These bumper fixtures confirm that cricket in South Africa is indeed open for business." "As we look forward to hosting these cricketing powerhouses, we invite our fans to swell the stadiums in numbers to support the Proteas as they lock horns with the best in the world," he concluded.

South Africa versus England ODI Series (CWCSL 2023 ODIs)Friday, January 27 -13:00 (Day/Night)South vs England - Mangaung Oval, BloemfonteinSunday, January 29 - 10:00 (Day)South Africa vs England -Mangaung Oval, BloemfonteinWednesday, February 1 - 13:00 (Day/Night)South Africa vs England - The Oval, Kimberley South Africa versus West Indies

Four-Day Tour MatchFebruary 21-24South Africa Invitational XI vs West Indies - Willowmoore Park, Benoni Tests (WTC 2023)February 28 - March 4South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, CenturionMarch 8-12South Africa vs West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgBoth matches to start at 10:00

ODIs (Bilateral ODIs)Thursday, March 16 - 13:00 (Day/Night)South Africa vs West Indies - Buffalo Park, East LondonSaturday, March 18 - 13:00 (Day/Night)South Africa vs West Indies - Buffalo Park, East LondonTuesday, March 21 - 10h00 (Day)South Africa vs West Indies - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom T20Is (Bilateral T20Is)Saturday, March 25 - 14:00 (Day)South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, CenturionSunday, March 26 - 14:00 (Day)South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, CenturionTuesday, March 28 - 18:00 (Day/Night)South Africa vs West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa versus Netherlands ODI Series (CWCSL 2023)Friday, March 31 - 13:00 (Day/Night)South Africa vs Netherlands - Willowmoore Park, BenoniSunday, April 2- 10:00 - (Day - Pink ODI)South Africa vs Netherlands - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. (ANI)

