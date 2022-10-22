Left Menu

Samarth, Haritashree win under-14 titles at Fenesta Open

Samarth Sahita and Harithashree Venkatesh claimed the under-14 boys and girls titles respectively at the Fenesta Open National tennis championship on Saturday.While Samarth emerged victories after his opponent Arnav Vijay Paparkar conceded the final at 3-4 in the first set, Haritashree registered a 6-4 6-2 over Aishwarya Jadhav.Winning the Fenesta Open feels very good.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:37 IST
Samarth, Haritashree win under-14 titles at Fenesta Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samarth Sahita and Harithashree Venkatesh claimed the under-14 boy's and girl's titles respectively at the Fenesta Open National tennis championship on Saturday.

While Samarth emerged victories after his opponent Arnav Vijay Paparkar conceded the final at 3-4 in the first set, Haritashree registered a 6-4 6-2 over Aishwarya Jadhav.

''Winning the Fenesta Open feels very good. I always wanted to win Fenesta and be number 1 in India. So it feels great today,'' said Samarth in a release.

In the boys under-16 final, Hitesh Chauhan showed his true worth as he outgunned Arjun Rathi 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a long match which went down to the wire. ''I have just won my Fenesta National U16 and I am really happy. I want to thank my parents and my coach Aditya Sachdeva,'' said Hitesh. In the girls under-16 section, Maaya Revathi beat Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2 7-6 (7/3) to claim the title. ''I am really happy to win the Fenesta Open. The match was really good. The umpires of the matches were very good. Looking forward to playing more tournaments,'' said Maaya.

Results: Boys U14 Singles Finals: Samarth Sahita bt Arnav Vijay Paparkar 3-4, Conceed Girls U14 Singles Finals: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-4, 6-2; Boys U16 Singles Finals: Hitesh Chauhan bt Arjun Rathi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Girls U16 Singles Finals: Maaya Revathi bt Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 7-6 (3).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022