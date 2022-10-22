Samarth, Haritashree win under-14 titles at Fenesta Open
Samarth Sahita and Harithashree Venkatesh claimed the under-14 boys and girls titles respectively at the Fenesta Open National tennis championship on Saturday.While Samarth emerged victories after his opponent Arnav Vijay Paparkar conceded the final at 3-4 in the first set, Haritashree registered a 6-4 6-2 over Aishwarya Jadhav.Winning the Fenesta Open feels very good.
Samarth Sahita and Harithashree Venkatesh claimed the under-14 boy's and girl's titles respectively at the Fenesta Open National tennis championship on Saturday.
While Samarth emerged victories after his opponent Arnav Vijay Paparkar conceded the final at 3-4 in the first set, Haritashree registered a 6-4 6-2 over Aishwarya Jadhav.
''Winning the Fenesta Open feels very good. I always wanted to win Fenesta and be number 1 in India. So it feels great today,'' said Samarth in a release.
In the boys under-16 final, Hitesh Chauhan showed his true worth as he outgunned Arjun Rathi 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a long match which went down to the wire. ''I have just won my Fenesta National U16 and I am really happy. I want to thank my parents and my coach Aditya Sachdeva,'' said Hitesh. In the girls under-16 section, Maaya Revathi beat Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2 7-6 (7/3) to claim the title. ''I am really happy to win the Fenesta Open. The match was really good. The umpires of the matches were very good. Looking forward to playing more tournaments,'' said Maaya.
Results: Boys U14 Singles Finals: Samarth Sahita bt Arnav Vijay Paparkar 3-4, Conceed Girls U14 Singles Finals: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-4, 6-2; Boys U16 Singles Finals: Hitesh Chauhan bt Arjun Rathi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Girls U16 Singles Finals: Maaya Revathi bt Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 7-6 (3).
