Bangladesh XI eye innings win vs TNCA XI

Bangladesh XI took firm control of the four-day match against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI as the home side, after following-on, were reduced to 133 for 6 in their second innings at stumps on day three here on Thursday.

Bangladesh had secured a 259-run first innings lead.

Resuming at 82 for 7 in their first innings, TNCA XI could add only 11 more runs to their total as medium-pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja picked up two wickets to finish with a five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Mohammed Taijul Islam bagged 4 for 40. The visiting team had made 349 for 9 declared in the first innings, riding on a superb 156 not out from captain Mohammad Mithun.

Forced to follow-on after trailing by 259 runs, the TNCA XI began poorly again, losing opener N S Chaturved (1) in the second over. He was bowled by right-arm medium-pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed.

M Kaushik Gandhi, who walked in at No.3, hit a boundary off Khaled Ahmed to get started. He scored a six and a four off successive deliveries off Taijul Islam. However, he fell to the same bowler in his next over, caught by substitute Mohammad Tawhid Hiridoy. The other opener L Suryapprakash, who batted for 40 balls and scored eight, was bowled by Rahman Raja.

Skipper B Indrajith, the most accomplished batter in the team, fell for 13, trapped leg-before by Taijul Islam. Indrajith failed when the situation demanded a long innings from him.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, the top-scorer in the first innings with 28, was cautious to begin with but hammered three consecutive boundaries of Rahman Raja. The left-handed batter did not miss out on the scoring opportunities and hit another four. He was sent back by Taijul Islam for 25 (26 balls, 4 fours).

TNCA XI were struggling at 71 for 5 when Paul was dismissed and the home side looked in danger of capitulating for an innings defeat. But, wicket-keeper-batter Aditya Ganesh defied the Bangladesh bowlers till the stumps to take the match to the final day on Friday. TNCA XI need 123 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Taijul Islam was the best visiting bowler with 3 for 51 in the second innings.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh XI 349 for 9 declared in 127 overs (Mohammad Mithun 156 not out, Md. Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, L Vignesh 4/65, S Ajith Ram 4/84) vs TNCA XI 93 all out in 46.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 133 for 6 in 46 overs (Aditya Ganesh 41 batting, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 25, Taijul Islam 3/51).

