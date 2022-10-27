Left Menu

Bangladesh XI eye innings win vs TNCA XI

The other opener L Suryapprakash, who batted for 40 balls and scored eight, was bowled by Rahman Raja.Skipper B Indrajith, the most accomplished batter in the team, fell for 13, trapped leg-before by Taijul Islam.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:33 IST
Bangladesh XI eye innings win vs TNCA XI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh XI took firm control of the four-day match against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI as the home side, after following-on, were reduced to 133 for 6 in their second innings at stumps on day three here on Thursday.

Bangladesh had secured a 259-run first innings lead.

Resuming at 82 for 7 in their first innings, TNCA XI could add only 11 more runs to their total as medium-pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja picked up two wickets to finish with a five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Mohammed Taijul Islam bagged 4 for 40. The visiting team had made 349 for 9 declared in the first innings, riding on a superb 156 not out from captain Mohammad Mithun.

Forced to follow-on after trailing by 259 runs, the TNCA XI began poorly again, losing opener N S Chaturved (1) in the second over. He was bowled by right-arm medium-pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed.

M Kaushik Gandhi, who walked in at No.3, hit a boundary off Khaled Ahmed to get started. He scored a six and a four off successive deliveries off Taijul Islam. However, he fell to the same bowler in his next over, caught by substitute Mohammad Tawhid Hiridoy. The other opener L Suryapprakash, who batted for 40 balls and scored eight, was bowled by Rahman Raja.

Skipper B Indrajith, the most accomplished batter in the team, fell for 13, trapped leg-before by Taijul Islam. Indrajith failed when the situation demanded a long innings from him.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, the top-scorer in the first innings with 28, was cautious to begin with but hammered three consecutive boundaries of Rahman Raja. The left-handed batter did not miss out on the scoring opportunities and hit another four. He was sent back by Taijul Islam for 25 (26 balls, 4 fours).

TNCA XI were struggling at 71 for 5 when Paul was dismissed and the home side looked in danger of capitulating for an innings defeat. But, wicket-keeper-batter Aditya Ganesh defied the Bangladesh bowlers till the stumps to take the match to the final day on Friday. TNCA XI need 123 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Taijul Islam was the best visiting bowler with 3 for 51 in the second innings.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh XI 349 for 9 declared in 127 overs (Mohammad Mithun 156 not out, Md. Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, L Vignesh 4/65, S Ajith Ram 4/84) vs TNCA XI 93 all out in 46.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 133 for 6 in 46 overs (Aditya Ganesh 41 batting, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 25, Taijul Islam 3/51).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022