Left Menu

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.3 overs with Dhananjaya de Silva scoring 66 not out off 42 balls. Sri Lanka 1484 in 18.3 overs Dhananjaya de Silva 66 not out Mujeeb 224.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:01 IST
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan made 144 for eight after opting to bat. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively.

Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.3 overs with Dhananjaya de Silva scoring 66 not out off 42 balls. For Sri Lanka, mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Pacer Lahiru Kumara took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs. Brief scores: Afghanistan 144/8 in 20 overs (Gurbaz 28, Ghani 27; Kumara 2/30, Hasaranga 3/13). Sri Lanka 148/4 in 18.3 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 66 not out; Mujeeb 2/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022