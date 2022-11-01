Left Menu

Asian Boxing C'ships: Sparsh Kumar advances to round of 16 in 51 kg category

In his round of 16 match, Sparsh will be facing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov on Wednesday

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:05 IST
Asian Boxing C'ships: Sparsh Kumar advances to round of 16 in 51 kg category
Sparsh Kumar. (Photo- BFI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Sparsh Kumar defeated Kyrgyzstan's Diushebaev Nurzhigit in his round of 32 match in the 51 kg category at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. He defeated Nurzhigit by 5-0.

"Just the start we needed Well done #Sparsh, keep it up! #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). In his round of 16 match, Sparsh will be facing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov on Wednesday.

Later tonight, Lakshya Chahar will be in action for India against Tajikistan's Shabbos Negmatulloev in his round of 16 match in the 80 kg (light-heavyweight) category. The event will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com): Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

