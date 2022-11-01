Registrations open for UAE-based players to participate in

UAE's International T20 League (ILT20) on Tuesday announced that the players' registration portal for UAE-based players is now open and live for those interested in putting their names to participate in the inaugural League. As per a press release from ILT20, players who are based, and are currently playing in the UAE are invited to register their interest by visiting the League's newly launched website, http://ilt20.ae, and express their interest by registering on http://register.ilt20.ae.

The interested players have been asked to review the selection criteria through the registration portal, which strictly adheres to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines. In following one of the League's unpinning values, and commitment to nurturing the talents of UAE-domiciled players, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said: "League management is extremely pleased to open the registration portal, which can be found on the now-live ILT20 website, to our expansive UAE-player-pool, and we welcome their interest to compete in the inaugural edition of the League."

"In exposing UAE's players to high-level, international matches ratified by the ICC, of which the ILT20 has received a multi-year approval, bodes well for not only UAE Cricket's player development but also for the development of Associate Cricket, where franchise teams have already signed on players from various Associate nations, as we strive for sustainability and innovative opportunities to grow our players and raise the bar on their competitive edge," he added. Registrations for UAE players will close at noon, UAE time, Friday, November 18, after which Franchises will review and engage in the selection process, and announce their full squads in early December. Each Franchise squad will comprise a minimum of four UAE players.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). ZEE is the official media partner of the league and will be broadcasting its matches across its channels and streaming platform. (ANI)

