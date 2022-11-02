Left Menu

T20 WC: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first against India in crucial Group 2 match

India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:20 IST
Team Bangladesh. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first against India in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday. Men in Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib said at the toss, "We will bowl first. We do not know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. The boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shariful Islam comes in." While the Indian skipper Rohit looked to "bat well".

"Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We did not play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and a good atmosphere here. Good weather as well." Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

