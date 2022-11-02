Third day of TN XI-Bangladesh XI match washed out

Left Menu

Heavy rains have been lashing the city since late Monday night. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:22 IST
Play on the third day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have been lashing the city since late Monday night. Showers overnight meant there was no play for the second straight day.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day.

Captain Mohammad Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease at stumps on day one.

Bangladesh had won the first practice match by an innings. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

