Hussamuddin, Lakshya advance into quarters

India's Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience and temperament to notch up a close win and move into the quarterfinals of ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships, here on Wednesday.

Facing Kyrgyzstan's Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarterfinal, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) started on a bright note and showed his technical superiority and clean boxing in the first round but his opponent came back strongly in the second round to mount a comeback.

Both the boxers had everything to play for in the last round and they started attacking from the beginning but Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches and dodged his opponent consistently to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour.

He will take on Pakistan's Ilyas Hussain in the quarterfinal.

Late on Tuesday night, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) blanked Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan 5-0 in his pre-quarterfinal bout to progress to the next round. Later, Sparsh will square off against Olympic bronze medallist and reigning world champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Two Indian boxers -- Savita (50kg) and Kapil (86kg) -- will be in action on Thursday in the round of 16.

The competition is witnessing participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)