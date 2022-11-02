Soccer-Scorer of famous FA Cup goal Radford dies aged 79

Left Menu

Former Hereford United striker Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79, his former club announced on Wednesday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Hereford United striker Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79, his former club announced on Wednesday. Radford's strike from 30 metres helped non-league Hereford earn a famous 2-1 third-round cup victory over top-flight Newcastle United in 1972, writing Radford into English footballing history.

"We are devastated to hear of Ronnie's passing and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time," Hereford said in a statement. "Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore, he is a part of football history and has kept Hereford on the football map since 1972.

"His mild manner, and friendly and modest approach to life epitomised the man he was and he was always delighted to visit Edgar Street, to meet up with past teammates and watch the present day team in action." Radford also played for Cheltenham Town and Welsh side Newport County in his career, but it is his three-year stint at Hereford between 1971 and 1974 where he made his most telling contribution.

