Soccer-Montpellier's Khazri shoulders Tunisia's World Cup hopes

Tunisia will pin their hopes on Montpellier's Wahbi Khazri to steer them through the World Cup group stage, given that he is their standout player in a squad that mainly comprises players based in Egypt, the Arab Gulf and at lowly clubs in Europe.

The French-born forward, who also plays as an attacking midfielder, is second in Tunisia's list of all-time leading scorers, having scored 24 goals in 71 internationals since making his debut in 2013. Khazri, 31, is the most prominent Tunisian player in Europe, although he played most of his career at unfancied clubs in France.

"Wahbi Khazri has been a big asset since he joined the national team. He has always been active in terms of goals and assists," former Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier said last year after Khazri moved up to second in the all-time scorers list. Khazri began his career with Bastia, where he played more than 150 games in five seasons before moving to Bordeaux in 2014.

He played one and a half seasons at English side Sunderland, with whom he scored his first Premier League goal -- which came against Manchester United in 2016 -- before returning to France a year later after sealing a loan move to Stade Rennes. He left his mark in France during a four-year spell with St Etienne before joining Montpellier last June.

Khazri played for France's under-21 side but switched allegiance in 2012 after receiving a call-up from then Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi. He was part of the Carthage Eagles' squad for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and went on to feature in four more editions of the biennial tournament. He also played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring two goals against Belgium and Panama.

FACING FRANCE Having returned to action in September after missing June's internationals due to injury, Khazri believes that Tunisia can spring a surprise and reach the second round for the first time despite being drawn in Group D alongside holders France, Denmark and Australia.

"I think we can go beyond the group stage. We know that France is in the group and will play to win. Denmark and Australia are two good teams as well," Khazri said in a recent interview with Sky News Arabia. "It would be great if we went through. Tunisia have never reached the second round, but I think we have a good team that can qualify from the group.

"This is what I wished for in the draw. I was born in France and I understand the importance of this match for the two countries. It will be a great challenge and an amazing experience if we can prove that we can face the best players in France for 90 minutes," he added.

