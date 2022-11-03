STATBOX-Soccer-Tunisia at the World Cup
Tunisia waited 40 years to win just their second World Cup game, when they defeated Panama four years ago in Russia. How they qualified: Tunisia cruised through the African qualifiers, winning four and drawing two in a group that also included Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania.
Following are some facts about Tunisia as they head into the 2022 World Cup: FIFA Ranking: 26
Odds: 300-1 Previous tournaments:
Tunisia have appeared in 5 World Cups. Although they never reached the second round, they recorded the first ever African victory in the World Cup in 1978, when they beat Mexico 3-1 in their first group match in Argentina before holding defending champions West Germany to a goalless draw. Tunisia waited 40 years to win just their second World Cup game, when they defeated Panama four years ago in Russia.
How they qualified: Tunisia cruised through the African qualifiers, winning four and drawing two in a group that also included Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania. In the playoffs, Tunisia defeated Mali 1-0 on aggregate to reach their sixth World Cup.
Form guide: After securing qualification comfortably in March, Tunisia started their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June with a home win over Equatorial Guinea and a draw against Botswana away from home.
They played another two games in June, defeating Chile 2-0 and Japan 3-0 in the Kirin Cup in Japan. They won again in the September friendly matches, defeating Comoros 1-0 before losing 5-1 to Brazil in France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Amazon to stream first-ever 'Black Friday' game in 2023; Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup and more
Odd News Roundup: Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation; Garter snake causes stir aboard United Airlines jet in New Jersey
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup; Tennis-Rybakina still on track for WTA Finals with win over Pliskova and more
Brazil's Nubank to introduce cryptocurrency as part of rewards program
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote -poll