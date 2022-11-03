Left Menu

STATBOX-Soccer-Tunisia at the World Cup

Tunisia waited 40 years to win just their second World Cup game, when they defeated Panama four years ago in Russia. How they qualified: Tunisia cruised through the African qualifiers, winning four and drawing two in a group that also included Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania.

Following are some facts about Tunisia as they head into the 2022 World Cup: FIFA Ranking: 26

Odds: 300-1 Previous tournaments:

How they qualified: Tunisia cruised through the African qualifiers, winning four and drawing two in a group that also included Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania. In the playoffs, Tunisia defeated Mali 1-0 on aggregate to reach their sixth World Cup.

Form guide: After securing qualification comfortably in March, Tunisia started their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June with a home win over Equatorial Guinea and a draw against Botswana away from home.

They played another two games in June, defeating Chile 2-0 and Japan 3-0 in the Kirin Cup in Japan. They won again in the September friendly matches, defeating Comoros 1-0 before losing 5-1 to Brazil in France.

