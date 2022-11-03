Endrick scores as Palmeiras wins 11th Brazilian soccer title

Left Menu

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:34 IST
Palmeiras Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras won its 11th Brazilian league title and second in five seasons with a 4-0 home win Wednesday over Fortaleza to secure the trophy with three games in hand.

Rony opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Dudu made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute. After the break, Rony netted his second in the 48th minute and Endrick completed the scoring from close range in the 64th minute.

It was the 16-year-old Endrick's first goal in front of home fans at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo. Endrick scored his first professional goal on Oct. 25 in Palmeiras' 3-1 win at Athletico. His professional debut was two weeks earlier at a 4-0 victory against Coritiba, also in a Brazilian league match.

Palmeiras, the club with most Brazilian league titles, reached 77 points after 35 matches and kept a double-digit advantage to its closest rival Internacional, which lost 1-0 to America earlier. Among Palmeiras' best players in the title-winning campaign were goalkeeper Weverton, a likely name on Brazil's World Cup squad to be announced on Nov. .7, and 21-year-old midfielder Danilo, who is a likely target of European clubs for the next transfer window.

Endrick is expected to remain at the club for the defense of its title next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

