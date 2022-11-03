South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup.

Son was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham's Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face.

Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will undergo surgery "to stabilize a fracture around his left eye." The Premier League club didn't say how long it expects Son to be sidelined.

"Following surgery," the team said, "Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)