Left Menu

Haris approved as replacement for Zaman in Pakistan squad

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:24 IST
Haris approved as replacement for Zaman in Pakistan squad
Mohammad Haris (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan on Thursday replaced injured Fakhar Zaman with batting all-rounder Mohammad Haris just hours before their crucial T20 World Cup match against South Africa here.

Haris, who can also bowl off spin, was approved as a replacement by the event's technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

''The event technical committee of the T20 World Cup has approved Mohammad Haris as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad,'' the ICC said in a press release.

Haris, 21, has played only one T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Pakistan take on South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground requiring to win to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022