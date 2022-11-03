Left Menu

Kohli is a freak and his T20 World Cup statistics are super freakish: Watson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:23 IST
Kohli is a freak and his T20 World Cup statistics are super freakish: Watson
Shane Watson Image Credit: ANI
In awe of Virat Kohli's batting, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has termed his statistics in the T20 World Cup ''super freakish''.

Kohli has so far scored three fifties, including the one against Bangladesh on Wednesday, in the ongoing showpiece to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs.

''Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this,'' Watson said on Star Sports.

''T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country. ''He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous.'' Kohli has scored 220 runs with knocks of 82 not out, 62 not out, 12 and an unbeaten 64 against Bangladesh.

Jayawardene scored his runs from 31 innings but Kohli took only 23 to better him.

With Kohli going strong, India grabbed the top spot in Group 2.

