Soccer-Namibian domestic league returns after three-year hiatus

League football returns to Namibia on Sunday after a three-year gap in a dispute between the FA and its professional league. The impasse has meant no club football in the southern African country since the end of the 2018/2019 season. (Editing by Mark Gleeson and Ken Ferris)

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:47 IST
League football returns to Namibia on Sunday after a three-year gap in a dispute between the FA and its professional league.

The impasse has meant no club football in the southern African country since the end of the 2018/2019 season. The dispute between the Namibia FA and the affiliated Namibia Premier League came after the NPL was directed to retain the status of two relegated teams.

But it refused, causing a long-standing impasse highlighted by several court actions which finally led to the league’s expulsion from the NFA. A new league, the 11-member Namibia Premier Football League, was launched in April last year but struggled to find sponsors until last week when a diamond mining company agreed to back it.

Five-time league champions African Stars and university side UNAM kick off the new league in the capital Windhoek with the rest of the first round of league fixtures one week later. (Editing by Mark Gleeson and Ken Ferris)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

