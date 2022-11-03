Left Menu

South Africa 108 for 9 in 14 overs DL method Temba Bavuma 36 Shaheen Shah Afridi 314.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:50 IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs under DLS method
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs via DLS method in a rain-interrupted match to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup here Thursday.

Chasing a revised target of 142 from 14 overs, South Africa could only score 108 for 9.

Captain and opener Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with a 19-ball 36 while Aiden Markram made 20.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler with figures of 3/14 while Shadab Khan took two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan recovered from 43 for four to post 185 for nine. Shadab Khan (52 off 22) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 35) smashed entertaining half-centuries to help the team set up a challenging total.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 185/9 in 20 overs (Shadab Khan 52, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Anrich Nortje 4/41). South Africa: 108 for 9 in 14 overs (D/L method) (Temba Bavuma 36; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/14).

