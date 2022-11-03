India to play Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

India have been drawn in Group F of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1, where they were clubbed alongside Myanmar and host Kyrgyz Republic after the draw was held on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur. The Road to Indonesia 2024 campaign starts with 29 teams competing in eight groups in Round 1, with the top team from each group advancing to the Round 2 Qualifiers.

"Round 2 will have two groups with the top two teams from each group joining the three highest-seeded sides from the AFC U-16 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 - defending champions Japan, DPR Korea and China PR - and Indonesia in the Finals," All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in an official release. Thailand will host Group A with Malaysia, Northern Mariana Islands and Indonesia as their challengers while Group B will see Australia, Chinese Taipei, Mongolia and Bhutan vying for the top spot.

Group C has Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Palestine and Bahrain with Bangladesh, hosts Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan in Group D. Korea Republic, Hong Kong, hosts Tajikistan and Iraq will fight for the Group E top spot with Myanmar, India and hosts Kyrgyz Republic the Group F cast.

Group G consists of the Philippines, Lebanon and Guam while the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan and Nepal are the Group H cast. The Qualifiers Round 1 will be played on April 22 to 30, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for September 16 to 24. The Finals will be contested on April 7-20, 2024. (ANI)

