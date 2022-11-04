Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal top Europa League group, Man United face playoffs

Kieran Tierney’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Arsenal over FC Zurich and top spot in Europa League Group A on Thursday, but Manchester United could only finish runners-up in their pool and will go into February’s playoffs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2022 03:31 IST
Kieran Tierney’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Arsenal over FC Zurich and top spot in Europa League Group A on Thursday, but Manchester United could only finish runners-up in their pool and will go into February’s playoffs. Tierney’s superb 25-yard strike from Arsenal the win in a game they largely dominated but they had to withstand pressure from the Swiss side at the end to finish with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored in United's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, but it was not enough to unseat the Spanish side from the top of Group E and Erik ten Hag’s men had to settle for second place on goal difference. The eight group winners qualify for the last 16 while the runners-up compete in the playoffs where they face the teams that came third in their Champions League groups, with potential opponents including Ajax Ansterdam, Barcelona and Juventus. The draw for the next stage will be held on Monday.

