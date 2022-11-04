Left Menu

Treesa-Gayatri enter semifinals; Satwik-Chirag, Malvika lose at Hylo Open

PTI | Saarbrucken | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:04 IST
Treesa-Gayatri enter semifinals; Satwik-Chirag, Malvika lose at Hylo Open

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament after a hard-fought win in women's doubles competition here on Friday.

World No. 28 Treesa and Gayatri prevailed 21-17 18-21 21-8 over Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching, ranked 65th, in the quarterfinals to set up a clash with eighth seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand.

However, top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss to seventh seeded English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 17-21 14-21 in a last-8 match.

In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod also was no match to Indonesia's world number 21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, going down 17-21 10-21 in a lop-sided contest.

Kidambi Srikanth will play Indonesian sixth seed Jonatan Christie later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022