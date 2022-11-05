Cricket-England into World Cup semi-finals, champions Australia out

England qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a nervy victory by four wickets over Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match on Saturday, sending hosts and defending champions Australia out of the tournament in the process.

Superb death bowling from Mark Wood (3-26) and Sam Curran restricted Sri Lanka to 141 for eight and although they made heavy work of it, England reached their target with two balls to spare. The 2010 champions claimed a spot in the last four along with Group 1 winners New Zealand. The two semi-finalists from Group 2 will be decided on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)