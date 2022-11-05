Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury

Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.

Alcaraz retired injured during his quarter-final match against Holger Rune on Friday after he received medical treatment for an abdominal strain. The 19-year-old opted to retire in a bid to be fit for the Nov. 13-20 ATP Finals but the injury has effectively ended his season. He will not recover in time to represent Spain at the Davis Cup Finals from Nov. 25-Dec. 5 either.

"After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team... unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks," Alcaraz said in a statement. "Unfortunately I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery."

American Taylor Fritz, who is ninth in the ATP Race, is in line to take Alcaraz's spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

